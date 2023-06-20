Kitten Chunks in jelly

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens up to 12 months old (thin slices in jelly)

Sizes available

1 x 85g

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing kittens

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Jelly is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes.

