ROYAL CANIN® Kitten food is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your growing kitten in mind, suitable for kittens from 4 months old. The growth stage is a key period for your kitten because its immune system is still developing at a gradual pace. - Helps support your kitten's natural defences during this time, thanks to a complex of antioxidants, including vitamins E & C - Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible protein (L.I.P) plus prebiotics to support the health of your kitten's delicate digestive system