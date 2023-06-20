Kitten
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens (up to 12 months old)
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D: 800 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.2 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 127 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 36.0%, Fat content: 18.0%, Crude ash: 8.1%, Crude fibres: 2.4%, Vitamin E: 480mg/kg, Vitamin C: 205 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA): 0.74%. Metabolisable energy: 4068 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat flour, maize gluten, yeasts products, beet pulp, minerals, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.29%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), marigold extract (source of lutein).* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Kitten's age (months)
|4
|5
|6
|7
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|2kg
|2.3kg
|2.9kg
|3.1kg
|4kg
|Rationing (grams/day)
|66g
|69g
|67g
|64g
|51g
|Kitten's age (months)
|4
|5
|6
|7
|12
|Rationing (grams/day)
|1 pouch + 45g
|1 pouch + 48g
|1 pouch + 46g
|1 pouch + 43g
|1 pouch + 30g
PRODUCT DETAILS
FOR KITTENS UP TO 12 MONTHS OLD