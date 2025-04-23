PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten food is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your growing kitten in mind, suitable for kittens from 4 months old. The growth stage is a key period for your kitten because its immune system is still developing at a gradual pace. - Helps support your kitten's natural defences during this time, thanks to a complex of antioxidants, including vitamins E & C - Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible protein (L.I.P) plus prebiotics to support the health of your kitten's delicate digestive system
BENEFITS
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Kitten's age (months)
|4
|5
|6
|7
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|2kg
|2.3kg
|2.9kg
|3.1kg
|4kg
|Rationing (grams/day)
|66g
|69g
|67g
|64g
|51g
|Kitten's age (months)
|4
|5
|6
|7
|12
|Rationing (grams/day)
|1 pouch + 45g
|1 pouch + 48g
|1 pouch + 46g
|1 pouch + 43g
|1 pouch + 30g