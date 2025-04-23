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Kitten

Kitten

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is formulated for kittens from 4 to 12 months old.

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Sizes available

400 gg 400

2 kgkg 2

4 kgkg 4

10 kgkg 10

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten food is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your growing kitten in mind, suitable for kittens from 4 months old. The growth stage is a key period for your kitten because its immune system is still developing at a gradual pace. - Helps support your kitten's natural defences during this time, thanks to a complex of antioxidants, including vitamins E & C - Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible protein (L.I.P) plus prebiotics to support the health of your kitten's delicate digestive system

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BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION