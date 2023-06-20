Light Weight Care
Dry food for Cat
Light Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula for cats which helps maintain a healthy body condition.
Sizes available
3kg
Proven results
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care dry formula achieved a healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
Ideal fibre blend
Ideal fibre blend to support the feeling of fullness.
Muscle mass
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in a healthy fat metabolism.
Palatability
Good palatability and nutrition that helps keep your cat satisfied.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat Weight
|Ideal Weight
|Overweight
|grams
|grams + pouch
|grams
|grams + pouch
|3kg
|51g
|32g + 1 pouch
|37g
|19g + 1 pouch
|4kg
|62g
|43g + 1 pouch
|46g
|27g + 1 pouch
|5kg
|73g
|54g + 1 pouch
|54g
|35g + 1 pouch
|6kg
|83g
|64g + 1 pouch
|61g
|43g + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
Maintaining the ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of your cat's overall health. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps your cat maintain a healthy body condition. It contains a special blend of fibres (including psyllium) to increase the volume of food in the stomach in order to support the feeling of fullness - naturally reducing spontaneous eating. ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. It contains a high protein content and a low fat content; the perfect ratio for maintaining muscle mass whilst limiting weight gain. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, helps you choose the perfect combination for your cat. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.