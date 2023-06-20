PRODUCT DETAILS

The Persian cat has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds. This means that it typically needs to consume more skin-health focused nutrients than other cat breeds.That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients to help the skin’s barrier defence role to maintain good skin and coat health. Due to their long fur, Persian cats are prone to the formation of hairballs, which can cause discomfort. However, thanks to ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult, loose ingested hair is eliminated, hairball formation is controlled and intestinal transit is naturally stimulated through a specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage).Digestive performance is also maintained through low indigestible proteins (L.I.P), prebiotics and omega 3 & 6 fatty acids.Not only this, but ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult’s tailor-made kibble is almond shaped with an optimal contact surface area – making it easy for Persian cats to pick up and chew.To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

