Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for Persian kittens (up to 12 months old).
2kg
Healthy Growth & Long Hair
With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and a beautiful coat.
Tailor Made Kibble
This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Digestive Performance
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to help support a balance in the intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Immune System Support
A complex of antioxidants, including Vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
|Kitten's age
|4 to 6 months
|7 to 9 months
|10 to 12 months
|Weight
|1.8 kg - 3.9 kg
|2.4 kg - 5 kg
|2.9 kg - 5 kg
|Daily quantities (kibbles)
|55 - 77 g
|53 - 66 g
|44 - 58 g
|Daily quantities (kibbles and pouch)
|34 - 56 g
|32 - 45 g
|23 - 37 g
Royal Canin Persian Kitten is suitable for kittens up to 12 months old