Suitable for adult cats, ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of fussy felines like yours in mind. Some fussy cats are more attracted to food that contains high dietary protein levels. ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent has the ideal balance of protein, carbohydrate, and fat to stimulate and satisfy the natural palette of cats with this particular preference. ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent contains a specifically adapted energy content to help your cat maintain an ideal weight. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent has also been formulated an optimal balance of minerals that help to support and maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® has developed 3 different formulas – to satisfy even the fussiest cats! These products are all part of our Feline Preference range and also include ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent and ROYAL CANIN® Aroma Exigent.

