Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Ragdoll cat. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of Ragdoll cats. It contains EPA, DHA and borage oil to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat and is also enriched with taurine and omega 3 fatty acids to support healthy heart function. Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult is fortified with specifically targeted nutrients, inlcuding glucosamine and chondroitin to help promote joint health and mobility and has an exclusively designed kibble shape, size and texture to suit the jaw and chewing style of Ragdoll cats.

