Urinary Care Gravy

Urinary Care Gravy

Wet food for Cat

For adult cats to help maintain urinary tract health.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer
Références produitsDénomination emballageIncorporation de matière recycléeRecyclabilitéPossibilité de réemploi de l’emballagePrésence de substances dangereusesBonus éco-organisme CITEOMalus éco-organisme CITEO
Emballage primaireEmballageCet emballage ne contient pas de matière recycléeemballage X% recyclableNon0BonusMalus
Emballage secondaireEmballageCet emballage ne contient pas de matière recycléeemballage X% recyclableNon0BonusMalus

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support a healthy urinary environment for optimal urinary tract health. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet supported a healthy urinary tract in participating healthy cats in just 10 days of being fed with the Urinary Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is also available in jelly, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025