Urinary Care Jelly
Wet food for Cat
For adult cats to help maintain urinary tract health.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 64 IU, Iron: 2 mg, Copper: 2.5 mg, Zinc: 6 mg, Manganese: 0.6 mg, Iodine: 0.32 mg - Technological additives: Cassia gum, Sodium bisulfate.
Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, minerals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding table wet only
|Cat Weight
|OVERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|4 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|3 pouches
|5 kg
|3 pouches
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|6 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|4 pouches
Feeding table mix feeding with 1 pouch of Urinary Care jelly and Urinary Care dry
|Cat Weight
|OVERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|18 g (1/8 cup)
|27 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|26 g (2/8 cup)
|37 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|34 g (3/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|56 g (5/8 cup)