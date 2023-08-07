HEALTHY SKIN COMES FROM WITHIN​

Atopy or Atopic Dermatitis is a very common condition among pets. While there are certain breeds, such as West Highland White Terriers and Golden Retrievers, as well as pure breed cats such as Abyssinians & Devon Rex, that may be more predisposed genetically, it can occur in any individual where there is an allergic reaction to environmental allergens such as pollen, dust mites, grasses & moulds.

This type of reaction is a delayed reaction that usually causes itchy skin, which can lead to skin redness as well as secondary bacterial or yeast infections due to the traumatic scratching that follows. It can be seasonal and usually worse in warmer weather but can also be year-round depending on the conditions and specific allergens.

Affected areas are often places where skin movement occurs, such as joints in the feet, elbows, armpits & groin as well as under the tail, around the eyes and mouth. Often it can cause irritation to the ears, which may manifest as head shaking or scratching at the ears, or “bottom scooting” due to irritation of the anal glands.

These pets may start to show signs around one to three years of age, sometimes earlier, and your veterinarian will need to rule out other causes of itchy skin such as fleas, mites & other infections. Allergies to food while much less common than Atopy, should also be excluded by doing an elimination diet trial.