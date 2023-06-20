Anallergenic

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is a scientifically formulated and unique nutritional solution for cats with severe dietary allergies. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Extensively Hydrolysed Protein

Extensively hydrolysed protein (composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids) from a single source to help minimise the risk of adverse food reaction.

Allergen Restriction

Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is a scientifically formulated and unique nutritional solution for cats with severe dietary allergies. Anallergenic proteins are extensively hydrolysed. 88% of the protein source is pure amino-acids and 99% of the finished product protein is < 6kDa. The hydrolysed feather protein source is unique and sustainable. Recommended for (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Feline Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) associated with AFR, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Not recommended for (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

