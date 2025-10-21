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Anallergenic
Anallergenic

Anallergenic

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® ANALLERGENIC is a clinically proven, and highly palatable formula which contains a protein source that is broken down to an amino acid level, so it can be absorbed in the digestive tract with a reduced risk of triggering a food sensitivity.

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Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® ANALLERGENIC is a veterinary exclusive innovative dry diet formulated as a nutritional solution for pets with severe food sensitivities. - Clinically proven, highly palatable formula with a protein source broken down to an amino acid level so it can be absorbed in the digestive tract with a reduced risk of triggering a food sensitivity - Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids reinforce your cat’s skin barrier - Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA help to promote a healthy skin and coat - A balance of fibres helps support healthy digestion in cats prone to digestive upsets Additionally, this specialised nutrition helps promote a healthy urinary environment. And with strict manufacturing procedures to help avoid cross-contamination, you can confidently feed ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic to cats with food sensitivities.

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BENEFITS

Extensively Hydrolysed Protein

Extensively hydrolysed protein (composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids) from a single source to help minimise the risk of adverse food reaction.

Allergen Restriction

Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION