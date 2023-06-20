Calm Feline
Dry food for Cat
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Calming support
Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.
Hairball complex
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
S/O Index
This product is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
|Cat's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|41
|1/2
|34
|1/2
|28
|1/2
|2.5kg
|48
|1/2
|40
|1/2
|32
|1/2
|3kg
|55
|1/2
|46
|1/2
|37
|1/2
|3.5kg
|62
|1/2
|51
|1/2
|41
|1/2
|4kg
|68
|1
|56
|1/2
|45
|1/2
|4.5kg
|74
|1
|61
|1/2
|49
|1/2
|5kg
|79
|1
|66
|1
|53
|1/2
|5.5kg
|85
|1
|71
|1
|57
|1/2
|6kg
|90
|1
|75
|1
|60
|1/2
|6.5kg
|96
|1
|80
|1
|64
|1/2
|7kg
|101
|1
|84
|1
|67
|1
|7.5kg
|106
|1
|88
|1
|71
|1
|8kg
|111
|1
|92
|1
|74
|1
|8.5kg
|116
|1 + 1/2
|97
|1
|77
|1
|9kg
|120
|1 + 1/2
|101
|1
|80
|1
|9.5kg
|125
|1 + 1/2
|104
|1
|83
|1
|10kg
|130
|1 + 1/2
|108
|1
|87
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specially formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. ACVM Registration No. A11792. See www.foodsafety.govt.nz for registration conditions. Registered to: Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd