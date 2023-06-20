Calm Feline

Calm Feline

Dry food for Cat

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Calming support

Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.

Hairball complex

A specific blend of fibres, including  psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

S/O Index

This product is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specially formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. ACVM Registration No. A11792. See www.foodsafety.govt.nz for registration conditions. Registered to: Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025