Dental

Dental

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Retailer

PLAQUE CONTROL

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.

BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.

HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

VOHC PLAQUE

Helps control plaque.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025