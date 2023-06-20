PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Early Renal is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. Early Renal diet is recommended when a cat is diagnosed in CKD stage 1 or early stage 2 and non-proteinuric. Cats may remain on Early Renal until creatinine elevates outside of reference ranges. At this point, the cat should be switched to a Renal diet. It is recommended that a full health check be performed every 6 months. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Early Renal for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency.

