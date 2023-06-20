Gastrointestinal Hairball
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is a precisely formulated high fibre diet for cats to help eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and transit.
Hairball complex
A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium) helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
S/O Index
This diet creates a urinary environment unfavourable for the development of struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|Normal (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|Overweight (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|2 kg
|42 g
|4/8
|35 g
|3/8
|28 g
|2/8
|2.5kg
|49 g
|4/8
|41 g
|4/8
|33 g
|3/8
|3 kg
|56 g
|5/8
|47 g
|4/8
|37 g
|3/8
|3.5kg
|63 g
|5/8
|52 g
|5/8
|42 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|69 g
|6/8
|57 g
|5/8
|46 g
|4/8
|4.5kg
|75 g
|6/8
|62 g
|5/8
|50 g
|4/8
|5 kg
|81 g
|7/8
|67 g
|6/8
|54 g
|5/8
|5.5kg
|86 g
|7/8
|72 g
|6/8
|57 g
|5/8
|6 kg
|92 g
|1
|77 g
|7/8
|61 g
|5/8
|6.5kg
|97 g
|1
|81 g
|7/8
|65 g
|6/8
|7 kg
|102 g
|1 + 1/8
|85 g
|7/8
|68 g
|6/8
|7.5kg
|108 g
|1 + 1/8
|90 g
|1
|72 g
|6/8
|8 kg
|113 g
|1 + 2/8
|94 g
|1
|75 g
|6/8
|8.5kg
|118 g
|1 + 2/8
|98 g
|1
|78 g
|7/8
|9 kg
|122 g
|1 + 3/8
|102 g
|1 + 1/8
|82 g
|7/8
|9.5kg
|127 g
|1 + 3/8
|106 g
|1 + 1/8
|85 g
|7/8
|10 kg
|132 g
|1 + 3/8
|110 g
|1 + 2/8
|88 g
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is a precisely formulated high fibre diet for cats to help eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. It contains Royal Canin's Hairball Complex which is enriched with psyllium that enables your cat to eliminate a build up of hairballs in a natural way. It also contains a specially selected choice of nutrients which help to maintain the natural barrier of the cat's skin. Recommended for cases of: Recurrent hairball formation, conditions requiring increased fibre content. Not recommended in case of: Obstipation, obstructive megacolon. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.