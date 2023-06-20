Gastrointestinal Kitten

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in kittens. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

Easy rehydration

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in kittens. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for kittens from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/lactating mothers) in cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended for cases of: No contraindications.

product details accompanying image

