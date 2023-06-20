Gastrointestinal Kitten
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in kittens. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.
Easy rehydration
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.
|Kitten
|Adult
|weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|Kitte's age (months)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|1
|24
|2/8
|27
|2/8
|34
|2/8
|2
|39
|3/8
|46
|3/8
|52
|4/8
|3
|50
|3/8
|58
|4/8
|67
|5/8
|4
|54
|4/8
|63
|4/8
|74
|5/8
|5
|55
|4/8
|65
|5/8
|77
|5/8
|6
|54
|4/8
|63
|4/8
|75
|5/8
|7
|51
|4/8
|61
|4/8
|72
|5/8
|8
|48
|3/8
|58
|4/8
|68
|5/8
|9
|45
|3/8
|55
|4/8
|64
|4/8
|10
|43
|3/8
|52
|4/8
|61
|4/8
|11
|41
|3/8
|50
|3/8
|58
|4/8
|12
|39
|3/8
|48
|3/8
|56
|4/8
|Mother
|Gestation - Minimum quantity at the 3rd week of gestation
|Gestation - Maximum quantity at the 9th week of gestation
|Lactation
|Mother's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|3
|52
|2/8
|80
|3/8
|4
|63
|2/8
|98
|3/8
|Ad libitum
|5
|74
|2/8
|115
|4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in kittens. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for kittens from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/lactating mothers) in cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended for cases of: No contraindications.