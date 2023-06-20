Hypoallergenic
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for cats that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2.5kg
4.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.
Digestive Health
Helps regulate gastrointestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT CAT
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2.5
|44
|3/8
|36
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|50
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3.5
|55
|4/8
|46
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4.5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|5.5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6.5
|86
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|91
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|7.5
|95
|7/8
|80
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|8
|100
|1
|83
|6/8
|67
|5/8
|8.5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|109
|1
|91
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|9.5
|113
|1 + 1/8
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|117
|1 + 1/8
|98
|1
|78
|6/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for cats that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). Composed of highly digestible, hydrolysed soy protein isolate of low molecular weight peptides. Recommended for cases of: Adverse food reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/ or gastrointestinal signs. Diagnosis: food elimination trial and management. Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhea, Inflamatory Bowel disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.