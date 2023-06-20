Mature Consult
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old without obvious signs of ageing, ideally, after a senior health check
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY COMPLEX
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. It contains selected proteins with branched-chain amino acids, and a moderate phosphorus level helps to support kidney function.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
OPTIMAL ENERGY
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 755 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese : 45 mg, Zinc: 131 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 10.0% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 5.4% - Phosphorus: 0.8% Calcium: 1.0% - Sodium: 0.7% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.7% - Chloride: 1.14% - Omega-3-fatty acids: 0.71%
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, wheat, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.80%), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation (0.048%), marigold meal (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00048%).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|42
|1/2
|35
|1/2
|28
|1/2
|2.5
|49
|1/2
|41
|1/2
|33
|1/2
|3
|56
|1/2
|47
|1/2
|38
|1/2
|3.5
|63
|1
|52
|1/2
|42
|1/2
|4
|69
|1
|58
|1/2
|46
|1/2
|4.5
|75
|1
|63
|1
|50
|1/2
|5
|81
|1
|68
|1
|54
|1/2
|5.5
|87
|1
|72
|1
|58
|1/2
|6
|92
|1
|77
|1
|61
|1/2
|6.5
|98
|1
|81
|1
|65
|1
|7
|103
|1
|86
|1
|69
|1
|7.5
|108
|1
|90
|1
|72
|1
|8
|113
|1+1/2
|94
|1
|75
|1
|8.5
|118
|1+1/2
|98
|1
|79
|1
|9
|123
|1+1/2
|103
|1
|82
|1
|9.5
|128
|1+1/2
|107
|1
|85
|1
|10
|132
|1+1/2
|111
|1+1/2
|88
|1