Mature Consult Pouch

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old without obvious ageing signs, ideally, after a senior health check

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY COMPLEX

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. It contains selected proteins with branched chain amino acids, and a moderate phosphorus level helps to support kidney function.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

OPTIMAL ENERGY

Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

PRODUCT DETAILS

