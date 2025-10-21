Mature Consult Pouch
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT is specially formulated to support your cat’s unique nutritional needs as they age into mature adulthood.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT is specially formulated to help support your cat’s unique nutritional needs as they mature. - Complete and balanced formula includes an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality and moderate phosphorus levels to support kidney health - Includes an antioxidant complex to support cats with early signs of ageing - Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats Plus, the exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder.
BENEFITS
VITALITY COMPLEX
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. It contains selected proteins with branched chain amino acids, and a moderate phosphorus level helps to support kidney function.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
OPTIMAL ENERGY
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|2
|165
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|110
|1+1/2
|2.5
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3
|225
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|150
|2
|3.5
|250
|3
|210
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|4
|275
|3
|230
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|4.5
|300
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|5
|320
|4
|270
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|5.5
|345
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|230
|2+1/2
|6
|365
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|245
|3
|6.5
|385
|4+1/2
|325
|4
|260
|3
|7
|410
|5
|340
|4
|270
|3
|7.5
|430
|5
|355
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|8
|450
|5+1/2
|375
|4+1/2
|300
|3+1/2
|8.5
|470
|5+1/2
|390
|4+1/2
|310
|3+1/2
|9
|485
|5+1/2
|405
|5
|325
|4
|9.5
|505
|6
|425
|5
|340
|4
|10
|525
|6
|440
|5
|350
|4