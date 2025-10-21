Mature Consult Pouch

ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT is specially formulated to help support your cat’s unique nutritional needs as they mature. - Complete and balanced formula includes an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality and moderate phosphorus levels to support kidney health - Includes an antioxidant complex to support cats with early signs of ageing - Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats Plus, the exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder.