Mobility
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® MOBILITY is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult and ageing cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility Support
Formulated with high levels of EPA & DHA to help support your catâ€™s healthy joint function and mobility.
Joint Complex
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract with cartilage precursors, help to maintain healthy joints.
Antioxidant Complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
S/O Index
This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.
|-
|-
|Adult weight's
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7.5
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9.5
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1+2/8
|103
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
