Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® MOBILITY is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult and ageing cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Mobility Support

Formulated with high levels of EPA & DHA to help support your catâ€™s healthy joint function and mobility.

Joint Complex

New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract with cartilage precursors, help to maintain healthy joints.

Antioxidant Complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

S/O Index

This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult and ageing cats. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is formulated with Omega-3 fatty acids and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, which help to support healthy joint function. This formula is enriched with a blend of antioxidants to support general well-being while also helping to neutralise free radicals.

