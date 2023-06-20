Renal Select

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Appetite Stimulation

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble texture and shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins. Renal Select dry is also formulated to reduce oxalate stone formation through its low level of calcium and Vitamin D, and its urine alkalising properties. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal Select dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

