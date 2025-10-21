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Renal Select
Renal Select

Renal Select

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SELECT is a highly palatable specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult cats under veterinary supervision.

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Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SELECT is a highly palatable dry food specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult cats under veterinary supervision. The unique pillow shaped kibble and aromatic profile helps to stimulate a cat’s appetite. - Energy-dense diet provides nutritional support in smaller portions, since cats with kidney concerns often have decreased appetites - Contains a precise anti-oxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels to help support kidney function It can be fed independently or mixed with other ROYAL CANIN® RENAL formulas, which have a variety of palatable aromas and dry or wet forms to help find the right combination to get your cat eating again.

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BENEFITS

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Appetite Stimulation

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble texture and shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION