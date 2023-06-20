Renal Select
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal Support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted Energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Appetite Stimulation
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble texture and shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2.5
|43
|3/8
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|49
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3.5
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|4.5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|5/8
|59
|4/8
|47
|4/8
|5.5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6.5
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|90
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7.5
|95
|7/8
|79
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|8
|99
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|8.5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|108
|1
|90
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9.5
|112
|1
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|116
|1+1/8
|97
|7/8
|78
|6/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins. Renal Select dry is also formulated to reduce oxalate stone formation through its low level of calcium and Vitamin D, and its urine alkalising properties. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal Select dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.