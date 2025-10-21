Renal Select
Dry Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SELECT is a highly palatable specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult cats under veterinary supervision.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL SELECT is a highly palatable dry food specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult cats under veterinary supervision. The unique pillow shaped kibble and aromatic profile helps to stimulate a cat’s appetite. - Energy-dense diet provides nutritional support in smaller portions, since cats with kidney concerns often have decreased appetites - Contains a precise anti-oxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels to help support kidney function It can be fed independently or mixed with other ROYAL CANIN® RENAL formulas, which have a variety of palatable aromas and dry or wet forms to help find the right combination to get your cat eating again.
BENEFITS
Renal Support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted Energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Appetite Stimulation
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble texture and shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
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|Adult's weight
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|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2.5
|43
|3/8
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|49
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3.5
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|4.5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|5/8
|59
|4/8
|47
|4/8
|5.5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6.5
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|90
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7.5
|95
|7/8
|79
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|8
|99
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|8.5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|108
|1
|90
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9.5
|112
|1
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|116
|1+1/8
|97
|7/8
|78
|6/8