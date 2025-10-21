Renal Select

Feeding Instructions

Renal diets are recommended as soon as creatinine goes out of reference range (from CKD late stage 2), before the disease further progresses, and before inappetence develops. In case of food aversion, the cat can be switched to another renal option without transition. After commencing a Renal diet, in addition to periodic measurement of renal biomarkers, blood mineral level monitoring is also recommended. In cases of diet induced hypercalcaemia, the cat should be switched to Early Renal diet. Other mineral disturbances (eg. hypokalaemia) may require additional treatment. In most cases, Renal diets may be continued for the cat’s lifetime. It is recommended that a full health check be performed every 6 months.