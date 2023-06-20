Renal with Chicken

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Renal with chicken thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal with chicken thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal with chicken for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4, Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

