Renal with Chicken
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL Chicken Adult is a highly palatable chicken based wet food specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult cats under veterinary supervision.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL Adult is a highly palatable chicken based wet food specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult cats under veterinary supervision. - Energy-dense diet provides nutritional support in smaller portions, since cats with kidney concerns often have decreased appetites - Contains a precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels to help support kidney function The slices in gravy soft cat food can be fed independently or mixed with other ROYAL CANIN® RENAL dry formulas, which have a variety of palatable aromas to help find the right combination to get your cat eating again.
BENEFITS
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|1.5
|100
|1
|80
|1
|65
|1
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|80
|1
|2.5
|140
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|95
|1
|3
|160
|2
|135
|1+1/2
|105
|1
|3.5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|4
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|4.5
|215
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|5
|230
|2+1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|5.5
|245
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|6
|260
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|6.5
|275
|3
|230
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|7
|290
|3+1/2
|245
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|7.5
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|8
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|8.5
|335
|4
|280
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|9
|350
|4
|290
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|9.5
|365
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|10
|375
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3