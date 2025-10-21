Satiety Weight Management Pouch
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT Adult is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. - High levels of natural fibres help your pet lose weight and avoid regaining weight, while feeling full and satisfied between their regular meals - The balance of nutrients provides optimal intake of proteins, vitamins and minerals to ensure safe weight loss Ask your vet for more information about SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT therapeutic nutrition.
BENEFITS
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat's weight (mix feeding guidelines)
|Pouch
|Start - dry (g)
|4 weeks after, if not weight loss achieved - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
|2kg
|1
|10
|5
|13
|3kg
|1
|20
|13
|24
|4kg
|1
|28
|21
|34
|5kg
|1
|36
|28
|43
|6kg
|1
|44
|35
|52
|7kg
|1
|51
|41
|61
|8kg
|1
|58
|47
|69