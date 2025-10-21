Satiety Weight Management Pouch

Feeding Instructions

Feeding instructions: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Individual target weight is determined and then feeding amount established. The recommended daily intake is based on the pet’s ideal weight. The starting ration may need to be adjusted during follow-up visits, based on each individual’s response and the rate of weight loss. An objective of losing 1-3% bodyweight per week is generally achievable over the first 3 months, and of 0.5-2% afterwards.