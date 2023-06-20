Satiety Weight Management

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety weight management dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated toreduce excessive body weight.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

Recommended for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity | Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity | Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity.   Not recommended in case of: Cats with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet | Growth, gestation, lactation.

