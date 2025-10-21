Satiety Weight Management
Dry Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety weight management dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated toreduce excessive body weight.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT Adult is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. - High levels of natural fibres help your pet lose weight and avoid regaining weight, while feeling full and satisfied between their regular meals - The balance of nutrients provides optimal intake of proteins, vitamins and minerals to ensure safe weight loss Ask your vet for more information about SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT therapeutic nutrition.
BENEFITS
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat's weight (Mix feeding guidelines)
|Start - dry (g)
|4 weeks after, if no weight loss achieved - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
|2kg
|29
|23
|30
|2.5kg
|33
|27
|35
|3kg
|38
|30
|40
|3.5kg
|42
|34
|45
|4kg
|47
|37
|49
|4.5kg
|51
|40
|54
|5kg
|55
|43
|58
|5.5kg
|59
|46
|62
|6kg
|62
|49
|66
|6.5kg
|66
|52
|70
|7kg
|70
|55
|73
|7.5kg
|73
|58
|77
|8kg
|76
|61
|81