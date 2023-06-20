Satiety Weight Management
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety weight management dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated toreduce excessive body weight.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
|Cat's weight (Mix feeding guidelines)
|Start - dry (g)
|4 weeks after, if no weight loss achieved - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
|2kg
|29
|23
|30
|2.5kg
|33
|27
|35
|3kg
|38
|30
|40
|3.5kg
|42
|34
|45
|4kg
|47
|37
|49
|4.5kg
|51
|40
|54
|5kg
|55
|43
|58
|5.5kg
|59
|46
|62
|6kg
|62
|49
|66
|6.5kg
|66
|52
|70
|7kg
|70
|55
|73
|7.5kg
|73
|58
|77
|8kg
|76
|61
|81
PRODUCT DETAILS
Recommended for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity | Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity | Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity. Not recommended in case of: Cats with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet | Growth, gestation, lactation.