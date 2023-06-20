Sensitivity Control
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allergy and gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
3.5kg
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected Protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.
Digestive Security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|CAT’S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT CAT
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|44
|4/8
|36
|3/8
|29
|3/8
|2.5
|51
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|3
|58
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|3.5
|65
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4
|71
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|4.5
|78
|7/8
|65
|6/8
|52
|5/8
|5
|84
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|5.5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6
|95
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|6.5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7
|106
|1 + 1/8
|89
|1
|71
|6/8
|7.5
|112
|1 + 2/8
|93
|1
|74
|6/8
|8
|117
|1 + 2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|8.5
|122
|1 + 3/8
|102
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|9
|127
|1 + 3/8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|85
|7/8
|9.5
|132
|1 + 3/8
|110
|1 + 2/8
|88
|1
|10
|137
|1 + 4/8
|114
|1 + 2/8
|91
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended for (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.