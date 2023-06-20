PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. For neutered cats with sensitive skin, from 6 months to 7 years of age. Recommended for: Feline atopic dermatitis | skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: flea-bite allergic dermatitis, other external parasites, skin infections. *In association with medical treatment (such as antiparasitic or antibiotic medications) if needed. Not recommended for: Cats younger than 6 months and over 7 years of age.

