Skin & Coat
Wet food for Cat
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.
Antioxidant Complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
COMPOSITION Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish, and fish derivatives, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, yeasts. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 320 IU, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.2 mg, Manganese: 2.6 mg, Zinc: 26 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g *** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 78 - Moisture (max) 813 - Crude fat (min) 23 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19.
|CAT’S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT CAT
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|2
|155
|2
|130
|1 +1/2
|105
|1
|2.5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1 +1/2
|3
|205
|2 +1/2
|170
|2
|140
|1 +1/2
|3.5
|230
|2 +1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|4
|255
|3
|210
|2 +1/2
|170
|2
|4.5
|275
|3
|230
|2 +1/2
|185
|2
|5
|295
|3 +1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2 +1/2
|5.5
|320
|4
|265
|3
|210
|2 +1/2
|6
|340
|4
|280
|3 +1/2
|225
|2 +1/2
|6.5
|360
|4
|300
|3 +1/2
|240
|3
|7
|375
|4 +1/2
|315
|3 +1/2
|250
|3
|7.5
|395
|4 +1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|8.5
|435
|5
|360
|4
|290
|3 +1/2
|9
|450
|5 +1/2
|375
|4 +1/2
|300
|3 +1/2
|9.5
|470
|5 +1/2
|390
|4 +1/2
|310
|3 +1/2
|10
|485
|5 +1/2
|405
|5
|325
|4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats.