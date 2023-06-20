Skin & Coat

Wet food for Cat

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.

Antioxidant Complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats.

