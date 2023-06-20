Urinary S/O Pouch

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Sizes available

1 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Idiopathic cystitis

The high moisture content of wet increases urine dilution. As idiopathic cystitis accounts for nearly 64% of cases of FLUTD, a wet diet is preferred in cases of recurring cystitis.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liableto form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. Recommended in cases of (indications): Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence, Feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC). Not recommended for (contraindications): Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Hypertension. In older cats, it is recommended renal function be checked before Urinary S/O is prescribed. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

