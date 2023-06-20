PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease and for adult cats prone to being overweight. Recommended for cats with tendency to be overweight in cases of: Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence. Not recommended in case of: Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Hypertension. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

