Lose Weight, Improve Life
More than 40% of cats and dogs worldwide are overweight. And despite being very common, the excess weight is unfortunately not always easy to recognize. However, being overweight is reversible and you can play a part in helping your cat or dog regain their healthy weight, which can result in many benefits:
-Reduced risk of developing certain diseases
-Weight loss in dogs with osteoarthritis can improve their clinical signs
-Improved vitality and activity levels
-Fewer healthcare costs
So how to get your pet back to a healthy weight?
First and foremost, selecting the right nutritional solution with your veterinarian is essential.
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is a precisely complete and balanced nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and its maintenance in overweight adult cats and dogs. In just 2 to 4 weeks, you will notice your cat or dog being more energetic, playful, and interactive.
Personalized weight management programme
1. Understanding...
your pet’s current body condition.
2. Establishing...
the target weight based on their breed, age, and activity level and the right feeding routine, including the right nutrition and daily portion allowance which can evolve over the course of the weight loss period.
3. Evaluating...
your pet’s at-home environment and relationship with owners and family.
4. Modifying...
the number or type of treats and snacks your pet receives, particularly to address begging, which in itself does not always imply that your pet is looking for food or treats but rather a different type of reward, such as attention, petting or physical activity and play.
5. Determining...
the right activity level for your pet and how to incorporate sufficient exercise into your pet’s routine, from games that stimulate their natural instincts, to outdoor exploration.
Learning easy-to-follow healthier habits leads to a healthier weight for your pet.
