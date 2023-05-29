Together, we are the health guardians of our pets
We all want to provide the very best health for ourselves, our families, and our pets. In these extraordinary circumstances, it is important to keep good health practices top of mind.
In an effort to help you, here is practical information to foster the health and well-being of your cats and dogs, now and always.
Important to know
The current spread of COVID-19 is a result of human to human transmission. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) to date, there is no evidence to suggest that companion animals are playing a role in the spread of COVID-19.
For the most up to date information on this rapidly evolving situation, please refer to the OIE or WSAV (World Small Animal Veterinary Association) websites.
Always practice good hygiene. For you, this includes proper hand washing when handling pets, and washing their bowls and contact surfaces. For your pets, clean their paws and bodies only with water and mild soap or shampoo suitable for them. Never use harsh cleaners containing bleach or alcohol based products, as this causes harm to them and can be toxic if licked.
If you are sick with COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) and recovering at home, avoid close contact with your pet if you can. If you can’t have another member of your household caring for your pet, maintain good hygiene practices and wear a face mask if possible.
Introducing your pet onto a dew diet should be done gradually over 5 - 7 days to avoid the possibility of digestive upset.
We suggest:
- Day 1 and 2: 75% previous food + 25% new food
- Day 3 and 4: 50% previous food + 50% new food
- Day 5 and 6: 25% previous food + 75% new food
- Day 7: 100% new food
This guide is also useful for an easy transition to the same product from current bag to new bag.
Call your veterinarian if you have any concerns for the health of your pets.
Healthy and happy together
Scientific evidence demonstrates that pets can provide tangible health benefits - physical and emotional - to their owners. Pets can help us cope during these times.*
Studies have also shown that animals can act as 'stress buffers'. They often ease the distress associated with anxiety-provoking experiences, and help decrease our perception of physical and emotional pain.*
*Source: Waltham Human Animal Interaction Playbook
