Aidis are solid, very hardy dogs of remarkable strength and mobility. Muscular, nervous, strongly built and lacking in any heaviness, this breed has a distinctive bushy coat to protect them from the sun and the cold of the mountain slopes. This fleece also provides protection in fights with jackals and other predators.

It has a lively, direct and determined gaze, as befits a vigilant dog that is always ready to guard. In some regions of Morocco, ear cropping is customary. The tail of working dogs may even be docked.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)