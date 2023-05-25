American Cocker Spaniel
Even-tempered and never timid, American Cocker Spaniels have become more widespread in the home than in the field.
About the American Cocker Spaniel
These extraverts are loved by many, and their compact size means they can go almost anywhere. Though the smallest of the sporting dogs, American Cocker Spaniels are perfectly proportioned, with a finely chiselled head atop a strong, compact body.
American Cocker Spaniels are friendly, outgoing, yet quiet dogs who form strong bonds with their family.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Alert / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable / Resilient
Key facts
