Basenji

Basenjis don’t bark, but instead emit a very distinctive type of yodel.
Basenji black and white

About the Basenji

Basenjis are lightly built and fine-boned dogs with long legs, always well balanced, lively and intelligent.

Although relatively independent and aloof with strangers, the Basenji is known to be affectionate with their family. These remarkably clean dogs are active and graceful in motion, where they exhibit long, smooth strides.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Congo

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years

Intelligent / Independent / Loving / Alert / Reserved

Key facts

  • Needs a lot of exercise
  • Needs a lot of training
  • Requires minimal grooming

