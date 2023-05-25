Basset Fauve de Bretagne

The Basset Fauve de Bretagne is a compact little dog. Lively and fast, it combines remarkable energy with outstanding hardiness.
About the Basset Fauve de Bretagne

As well as passionate hunters, members of this breed make outstanding human companions, prized for their sociability, affection and balance.

They find it easy to adapt to any game and any terrain. On the hunt, they are brave, wily and obstinate, which is a very good recipe for efficiency.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 11-14 years

Resilient / Lively / Sociable / Loving / Adaptable / Determined

Key facts

  • Requires outdoor space
  • Requires moderate grooming
