With their hangdog expression, droopy ears, and expressive eyes, it’s no wonder Beagles are one of the best-loved dog breeds around. Gentle and easy-going, they also have a lovely temperament—and, with a bit of training, Beagles are great with children and other animals too.

Although the origins of the Beagle are not precisely known, they are thought to have been with us for many hundreds of years. Believed to descend originally from the hunting hounds of the Romans, they became popular in Britain during the 1800s. In 1890, The Beagle Club was established and the standard followed soon after.

Today, the Beagle is one of the top 10 most popular dogs in the world, according to the American Kennel Club. Also a regular fixture on our screens, they’ve had a starring role in everything from the claymation series Wallace and Gromit and hit TV show The Wonder Years to children’s movie Shiloh. Notably, there was also Snoopy, the most famous Beagle of all, who appeared in the comic strip Peanuts.

With their russet, black, and white coat, the Beagle is similar in appearance to the Foxhound—though the latter is much larger. Also, within the Beagle breed itself, there are two different varieties. The American Kennel Club makes the distinction between those under 13 inches at the shoulder and those between 13 and 15 inches—though in the U.K. they can be slightly larger.

Active and energetic, Beagles will require at least an hour of exercise every day, but ideally more. Bred to hunt in packs, they also do better with company and are not good at being left alone.

One other word of warning before choosing a Beagle: they like the sound of their own voice and can be known to bark and bay quite frequently. They also tend to be a little more challenging to train than some breeds, but nothing that can’t be overcome with a few treats and a bit of patience.

Overall, these faithful animals make a marvelous companion. In fact, with a bit of effort invested, you’ll soon be rewarded with a new best friend.