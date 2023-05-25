Bergamasco Shepherd Dog

Bergamasco Shepherd Dogs are powerful but very well proportioned medium-sized dogs of rather unpretentious appearance. They are exceptional sheep herders and guarders.

Shepherds are bred to herd and guard sheep, so it’s no surprise they have an exemplary disposition, characterised by vigilance, concentration and psychological balance. Their faculty for learning and determination, together with their moderation and patience, make them outstanding watchdogs and companions. They are suited to many different jobs, and form a strong bond with people.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)