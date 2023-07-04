Blue Gascony Griffon

This highly versatile breed is used for hunting hare. Its keenness and fine nose also make it very well suited to tracking wild boar.
About the Blue Gascony Griffon

Blue Gascony Griffons are fine-nosed, well-voiced dogs that show great diligence on the hunt, as well as keenness and enterprise.

They are alert, perhaps even almost on edge, but nevertheless affectionate.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years

Loving / Alert / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Patient with children and other animals
  • Requires outdoor space
  • Requires minimal grooming

