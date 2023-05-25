Blue Picardy Spaniel

The Blue is the youngest of the two Picardy breeds, not being recognised separately by the breed club until 1937.
About the Blue Picardy Spaniel

This small but beautiful French spaniel is renowned for its hardiness – which allows it to withstand extreme climates – its fine nose and firm point, and its innate compliance.

Blue Picardy Spaniels are good with people, which makes them easy to train relatively quickly.

Breed specifics

Country: France

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years

Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Sociable

Key facts

  • Enjoys training
  • Makes a great family dog
  • Requires outdoor space
