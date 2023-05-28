Bouvier des Flanders

The Bouvier des Flandres was originally used to drive herds, as a draft animal and to churn butter. The modernisation of farm equipment changed this and nowadays the Bouvier des Flandres is used to guard farms and as a defence dog.

These strong-willed dogs do best with experienced owners who are able to devote time to their training and grooming needs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)