Bouvier des Flanders
Calm yet bold, the Bouvier des Flandres is an intelligent, energetic dog.
About the Bouvier des Flanders
The Bouvier des Flandres was originally used to drive herds, as a draft animal and to churn butter. The modernisation of farm equipment changed this and nowadays the Bouvier des Flandres is used to guard farms and as a defence dog.
These strong-willed dogs do best with experienced owners who are able to devote time to their training and grooming needs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Calm / Confident / Lively / Hard-working
Key facts
- Makes a great guard dog
- Requires moderate grooming
- Gentle with children
