Ariege Pointing Dog

These mountain pointers from south-west France are adapted to all forms of hunting. Hardy, docile and easy to train, they are powerful yet lean dogs that exude vigour.



Lean legs, prominent muscles and well-defined lines are sought after. Their pale orange-mottled – sometimes brown-flecked – white coat produces an elegant, distinguished dog.



Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)