French Pointing Dog - Gascogne type

These noble-looking pointers are powerful, but in no way heavy, robust and strong limbed. The females are finer. The skin is supple and fairly loose. The French Pointing Dog comes in two different types: the large Gascogne type and the small Pyrenean type.



They originally came from south-west France and the central Pyreneans respectively, where they remained pure types. In recent decades they have become the most popular of the French pointers and the original brown is said to be the ancestor of most European pointers.



Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)