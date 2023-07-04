The French Pointing Dog is a native of the southern Pyrenean. As a highly adaptable breed it has found a home with hunters from other parts of France, as well as abroad.



French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type has the same general characteristics as the Gascogne type, only smaller and lighter. These hardy dogs, adequately muscled but without heaviness.



Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)