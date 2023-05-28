Briquet Griffon Vendeen

Briquet Griffon Vendeens are fast, fine-nosed dogs that are prepared to follow their mark into bramble bushes. They are very nimble in undulating terrain, tracking with their nose in the wind.
Briquet Griffon Vendeen adult black and white

About the Briquet Griffon Vendeen

Dogs of this robust breed show a great deal of initiative and stamina. They must be able to pick up a cold trail, start game and drive. These are enthusiastic hunters that need a firm hand. This receptive and very determined medium-sized griffon is rather stocky and well proportioned.

It is the only breed to have kept the “Briquet” name, which means medium-sized dog. The Count of Elva began a controlled breeding programme before World War I to produce a smaller, improved version of the Grand Griffon Vendeen.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Alert / Lively / Friendly / Resilient / Independent / Intelligent

Key facts

  • Training should start early
  • Needs a lot of exercise
  • Requires moderate grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

Content Block With Text And Image 2

