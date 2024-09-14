Castro Laboreiro Dog

Castro Laboreiro Dogs are mastiff–type lupoid dogs characterised by an almost rectangular body. They are vigorous animals of pleasant overall appearance, sometimes with a rather striking colour. Their gait is free, easy and energetic.

Loyal and docile with people they know, Castro Laboreiro Dogs do a great job protecting livestock from attacks by the many wolves that still prowl the mountains of northern Portugal. They are simply awesome watchdogs, seeming never to switch off even for a moment. These dogs carry themselves nobly but they are hardy mountaineers and that severe expression they wear is fearsome.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)