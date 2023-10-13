Bohemian Wire-Haired Pointing Griffons are members of a noble breed of medium-sized, wire-haired dogs, with a general look of endurance and force. These versatile pointers have inherited the qualities needed to work in the field, in the water and in the forest. Easy to train and very devoted to their owners.

World War I and its consequences were responsible for the Bohemian Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon nearly dying out in the 1920’s. The regeneration of the breed was implemented and the foundation was brought about by some of the original typical specimen from which the modern type of Bohemian Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon was evolved by planned breeding.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)