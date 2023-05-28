These calm dogs – well suited to guarding – have a number of unique characteristics, one of which is their lion-like appearance and confident gait. This breed has two coat types: the longer, rough coat and the shorter, smooth coat.

Chow Chows are independent characters, yet very loyal to their owners. These dogs can be suspicious of strangers and may appear very reserved around new people.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)