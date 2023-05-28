Czechoslovakian Wolfdog

The Czechoslovakian Wolfdog looks and moves like a wolf, with superior eyesight, hearing and smell.
About the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog

Czechoslovakian Wolfdogs are temperamental, fast to react and full of stamina. All told, these intrepid and very versatile dogs are exceptionally loyal companions.

These affectionate dogs form incredibly strong bonds with their owners, however, they can be reserved around strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Czech Republic

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years

Lively / Resilient / Calm / Confident / Loyal

Key facts

  • Needs an experienced owner
  • Needs a lot of training
  • Needs a lot of space

