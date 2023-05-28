Dandie Dinmont Terrier
About the Dandie Dinmont Terrier
Full of life, these hard-working terriers are independent, highly intelligent, determined, tenacious, sensitive, loving and dignified companion dogs. Their distinctive head has a good covering of soft hair and big full eyes that exude intelligence and wisdom. Their long, low bodies – reminiscent of a weasel – are solidly built, with short and stocky legs.
Dandie Dinmont was a farmer with a pack of such dogs in Sir Walter Scott’s novel Guy Mannering, which is set in the borderlands between Scotland and England. Scott also provided the names of the colours "pepper" and "mustard".Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Independent / Determined / Loving
Key facts
