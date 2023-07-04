Drentsche Partridge Dog
The well furnished ears, and longer hair on the neck and chest, give a different impression, coupled with the fringing on the back and front legs and the bushy tail.
About the Drentsche Partridge Dog
Drentsche Partridge Dogs are ideal hunting dogs on many different types of terrain. Maintaining contact with the hunter seems to be an innate quality. When searching, the tail of many dogs of this breed moves in a circle, especially when the dog picks up the scent.
Dogs of this highly adaptable breed are able to hunt many different types of game in open country or marshland. They are also good retrievers, excelling at finding lost game.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
- Country: The Netherlands
- Size category: Large
- Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years
Calm / Friendly / Loyal / Intelligent / Hard-working / Gentle
Key facts
